Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sun Communities, Inc. ("Sun Communities" or"the Company") (NYSE: SUI) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sun Communities securities between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SUI.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding SUI's accounting practices, internal controls, and financial disclosures. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about the integrity of SUI's Board and the accuracy of its financial reporting. When this information was revealed to the market on September 24, 2024, SUI's stock price declined significantly, causing investors to suffer losses.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Sun Communities you have until February 10, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Investors are represented in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

