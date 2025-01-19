Three Israeli Hostages Freed From Gaza By Hamas As Ceasefire Marks First Success

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The first three hostages freed from Gaza have arrived in Israel, marking a significant moment as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday (January 20). The women, Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were abducted from various locations during the conflict. Their release brings hope for the more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas.

First glimpses of freedom amid tensions

Footage captured the three women walking to Red Cross in Gaza City, where a large crowd cheered and scrambled to capture the moment. The vehicles were escorted by masked Hamas militants, armed and wearing green headbands, who struggled to secure the release.

Despite the emotional reunion, the women were swiftly transported for medical assessments. "They appear to be in good health," President Joe Biden remarked.

In Tel Aviv, thousands gathered to watch the live broadcast and celebrated with joy, while relatives of the women wept in emotional relief. "An entire nation embraces you," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, acknowledging the significance of the release.

Ceasefire phase one: Gradual hostage releases and prisoner exchanges

The ceasefire , brokered after months of negotiations by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, entered its first phase, which aims to facilitate the gradual return of 33 hostages over six weeks. Also, the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners occurred later Sunday, and humanitarian aid surged into Gaza .

This ceasefire is seen as a critical step toward ending the war, though tensions remain high. Netanyahu warne d that Israel , with US backing, would continue military action if necessary. The ceasefire was also marred by a last-minute delay by Hamas , which pushed back the truce's start time by almost three hours.