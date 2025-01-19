China-US Relations To Make Greater Progress From New Starting Point

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BEIJING / USA – A report from People's Daily: On January 17, 2025, Chinese president Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US president-elect Donald at the latter's request.

Xi said China and the US share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation. He expounded on the principles for China-US. relations, saying that China stands ready to push China-US. relations to make greater progress from a new starting point.

Trump said that he cherishes his great relationship with Xi, hopes to continue to maintain dialogue and communication, and looks forward to meeting Xi at an early date. They agreed to establish strategic communication channels and maintain regular contact on major issues of common concern.

This conversation, drawing significant attention from the international community, has injected confidence into the smooth transition and a good start of China-US ties in the new US presidential term.

The China-US relationship is one of the most important relationships in the world, which concern not only the well-being of the Chinese and American peoples, but also the future and destiny of the entire humanity. Therefore, the two countries must adopt a long-term and strategic vision in developing their relationship.

The positive interactions between China and the US have always been highly expected. Over four decades ago, leaders of the two countries made the handshake across the vast Pacific Ocean; the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was called the“most striking and significant event shifting the international strategic landscape.” Today, both Chinese and American people believe that the two countries“are compelled to work together if there is going to be a stable 21st century.”

China's policy toward the US is consistent, which is mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. Both China and the US are pursuing their own dreams and are committed to making the lives of their people better. They should work in the same direction for stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

China and the US share extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation. The two countries should become partners and friends, contribute to each other's success, and enjoy common prosperity, which will benefit both countries and the whole world.

Eyeing their common interests, China and the US realized the“ice-breaking” of their relations in the 1970s. After 46 years of development, the two countries have become a community with a shared future in which their interests are closely interlinked.

Some issues in China-US relations are“growing pains” brought about by the deep integration of their mutual interests, which should be relieved by mutually beneficial development. They should never lead to wrong strategic perceptions of the bilateral relationship.

Under the current international circumstances, the common interests between China and the US are expanding rather than shrinking. The nature of China-US economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial and win-win. The two countries should continuously explore new opportunities for economic and trade growth and make the“capillaries” of their economic exchanges unimpeded so as to provide stronger momentum for greater win-win cooperation.

China always has clear and definite strategic intentions and policies toward the US, and the China-US relationship is always mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. It has been drawn from the historical experience that win-win cooperation is the sure way for the two countries to accomplish great things that benefit all.

China and the US should view and handle their relationship from a strategic and a long-term perspective, and act in a way conducive to global unity in the spirit of“promoting global solidarity.” They should strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to bring more certainty to a world overshadowed by instability.

Source: People's Daily

