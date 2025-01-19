Armenia Extradites 2 Individuals Accused Of Organized Crime To Turkiye
Armenia has extradited two individuals accused of organized
crime in Turkiye, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
"Armenia extradited two individuals involved in organized
criminal activities in our country on January 19, 2025, in response
to a request under the Interpol "red notice".
Turkiye appreciates Armenia's cooperation in this matter," the
statement emphasized.
