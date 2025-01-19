عربي


Armenia Extradites 2 Individuals Accused Of Organized Crime To Turkiye

1/19/2025 3:10:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia has extradited two individuals accused of organized crime in Turkiye, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Armenia extradited two individuals involved in organized criminal activities in our country on January 19, 2025, in response to a request under the Interpol "red notice".

Turkiye appreciates Armenia's cooperation in this matter," the statement emphasized.

