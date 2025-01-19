International Anti-Fascist Groups Declare Support For Maduro, Announce 2025 Action Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over 2,000 representatives from over 125 countries, including members of social movements, parties, cultural and grassroots organisations, intellectuals, Indigenous peoples, youth, students, workers, women, parliamentarians, communicators, and prominent figures, gathered in Caracas for the World Festival of the Anti-Fascist International from 9-11 January 2025. They expressed their recognition and support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro upon his inauguration for the 2025-2031 term.

The delegates released a stating that the Bolivarian government, under Maduro's leadership,“has maintained an unwavering stance in defence of the principles of self-determination, unity, sovereignty, justice, and social well-being.” The resolution further characterised Venezuela as a leading force against“fascism, imperialism, colonialism, Zionism, and all forms of exploitation and human oppression,” highlighting its role in international initiatives aimed at“building a new world based on justice, unity, peace, solidarity, and mutual respect among nations.”

The Anti-Fascist International reaffirmed its support for Maduro and announced a 2025 action plan developed during the festival. The plan includes the following initiatives:



Expanding and strengthening Anti-Fascist International chapters globally to coordinate anti-fascist efforts with support from the Executive Secretariat.

Establishing the“Think Tank of the Anti-Fascist International,” or Caracas Forum, to facilitate strategic analysis and anti-fascist praxis worldwide. A World Meeting of Think Tanks is planned for the first half of 2025.

Launching the“Seeds of the New World” Training Camp in March, an initiative to develop young leaders.

Holding the World Anti-Fascist Encounter of the Religious Sector.

Hosting the International Encounter of Political Training Schools from the Global South.

Developing community-based initiatives to foster grassroots anti-fascist movements.

Launching the Anti-Fascist Feminist International on 8 March.

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazism.

Organising the World Anti-Fascist Congress of Indigenous Peoples on 9 August.

Convening a World Meeting of Jurists Against Fascism in 2025 to develop legal strategies against fascism.

Strengthening the Anti-Fascist International Network as a tool for collective resistance. Working to make 2025 a year of progress towards“a world of peace, equality, and emancipation.”

In a closing statement, the delegates“raise our fists high and pledge, alongside Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros, to advance tirelessly in the fight against fascism, neo-fascism, and all their expressions of oppression and domination. We reaffirm our commitment to emancipation, sovereignty, and the construction of a new world based on justice, unity, solidarity, and the self-determination of peoples.”