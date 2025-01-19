QRCS Welcomes Start Of Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) welcomed the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Sunday in the Gaza Strip following 15 months of violence, destruction, displacement, and human suffering.

In a statement QRCS emphasised that this agreement gives the Palestinians a glimmer of hope and a breathing room, amid enormous humanitarian challenges that require an urgent and comprehensive response.

It called for an extension of the initial six-week ceasefire, turning it into a permanent agreement that ensures the prevention of further human losses and provision of effective humanitarian support.

Throughout the war on Gaza, the personnel and volunteers of Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have shown exceptional steadfastness. They kept providing necessary humanitarian services, including first aid and medical care, through a large network of emergency centers, hospitals, and medical facilities, the statement reads.

The statement highlighted that the volunteers' efforts also included the provision of Psychosocial support and essential relief supplies, despite the great life-threatening risks.

Sadly, PRCS has lost 20 personnel while doing their noble humanitarian job. Despite such painful losses, the workers and volunteers continued to perform their humanitarian mission with determination and dedication, the statement continued.

QRCS stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law (IHL), ensuring the protection of civilians, and upholding their rights to create a safe and stable humanitarian environment, in addition to supporting, protecting, and facilitating the work of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

It noted that PRCS is recognised by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the receipt and distribution of humanitarian aid deployed to Gaza.

