Neeraj Chopra Marries Haryana's Himani Mor, A Sports Management Student (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday shared the news of his marriage with Himani Mor, who hails from Haryana's Larsauli and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in sports management and administration from McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

Chopra took to social to give his personal life update and posted pictures of the wedding rituals with the caption, "Starting a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after."

However, the post didn't reveal the date and venue of the wedding ceremony.

Himani is a tennis player with an education from Southeastern Louisiana University. She worked as a part-time volunteer assistant coach in tennis at Franklin Pierce University. A graduate assistant at Amherst College, she manages the college's women's tennis team. She oversees training, scheduling, recruitment and budgets with the outfit. Currently, she is pursuing her Master of Science in sports management and administration from McCormack Isenberg School of Management.

Himani is from Larsauli in Sonipat and her alma mater is the same as Sumit Nagal's - Little Angels School, Sonipat. Her brother Himanshu also played tennis.

On the other hand, Chopra bagged a silver medal in the Paris Olympics last year and clinched his second consecutive medal in the Games. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics in Tokyo. He ended his 2024 season with a second-place finish in the prestigious Diamond League Final in Brussels.

In November last year, the 27-year-old partnered with Javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who comes on board as his new coach. Zelezny, a three-time Olympic and World champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Chopra.