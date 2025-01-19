Melospeech Inc. Takes Silver For Innovation At Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groundbreaking use of AI in automating key process earns Small Company the Coveted Best in Biz Awards

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech®, an EdTech company dedicated to enhancing access to speech therapy and early education, has earned the Silver award for Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small (1-99 employees) at the Best in Biz Awards North America 2024. The honor recognizes the company's unique use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operations and better serve families across multiple regions.

to Make Life Easier

Melospeech has developed tools designed to save time and make processes simpler, empowering their team to focus on helping families. Among their innovations are:

The SLPeaceBotTM , which cuts hours off therapists' note-taking time.

The CMSP:B-5 , which makes early childhood evaluations and screenings faster and more efficient.

QueryProBotTM , a tool that automates and refines the hiring process.

MeloSuite , a system that automates referrals and dispatch to ensure quicker access to services.

These tools, among others, have allowed Melospeech to grow and reach more families without sacrificing quality or efficiency.

Humbled by Recognition

“We never imagined we'd win an award like this,” said Dr. Givona Sandiford, Founder of Melospeech.“When we started, our only goal was to make life easier for our team so they could help more families in need of services access them faster. Receiving this recognition is a huge honor and a reminder of the impact we're making.”

Expanding to Help Others

At the end of 2024, Melospeech launched two new SaaS platforms to help other businesses achieve the same efficiencies. These platforms are designed to support small teams in streamlining their workflows and delivering high-quality services.

About the Best in Biz Awards

The Best in Biz Awards is a globally recognized program judged by editors and reporters from leading publications. Winners are selected based on innovation, results, and the impact they've made in their industries.

Incredible Company to Keep

Melospeech stands alongside other winners, including industry leader IBM, which earned multiple awards this year. This recognition highlights Melospeech Inc's growing role as an innovator in EdTech and speech therapy.

