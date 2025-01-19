UPDATE** St. Albans Barracks / Request For Information

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008988
TROOPER: Robert J.
Van Woert
STATION: St. Albans
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 18, 2024
LOCATION: 482 VT RT 78, Highgate, VT
ACCUSED:
Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
UPDATE
: On January 11, 2025 at approximately 1300 hours the John
Deere Gator 835M was located and returned to the rightful owner. This incident
is still under investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is
asked to reach out to The Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at
802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 18, 2024 at approximately 0919 hours
Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of
an incident that took place on VT RT 78 in Highgate, VT. According to the
report, a John Deere Gator 835M was purloined from United Ag and Turf in the
early hours of the morning. A picture of the Gator is included with this email.
The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in
identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks
at 802-524-5993 with information or submit an anonymous tip online at
Trooper Robert J. Van
Woert
Vermont
State Police – Williston Barracks
3294
St. George Rd
Williston,
VT, 05495
Phone:
802-878-7111
Email:
