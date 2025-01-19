UPDATE** St. Albans Barracks / Request For Information

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASE#: 24A2008988

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 18, 2024

LOCATION: 482 VT RT 78, Highgate, VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

: On January 11, 2025 at approximately 1300 hours the John Deere Gator 835M was located and returned to the rightful owner. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to reach out to The Vermont State Police - St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 18, 2024 at approximately 0919 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an incident that took place on VT RT 78 in Highgate, VT. According to the report, a John Deere Gator 835M was purloined from United Ag and Turf in the early hours of the morning. A picture of the Gator is included with this email. The Vermont State Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individual/s involved. Please call the St. Albans State Police Barracks at 802-524-5993 with information or submit an anonymous tip online at

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT, 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: ...

Van Woert, Robert via DPS <... >Wednesday, December 18, 2024 3:17 PMDPS - VSP Media <... >St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

