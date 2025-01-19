Zelensky Directs Appointment Of New Head For National Ground Forces Academy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Defense Rustem Umerov to appoint Colonel Roman Kachur as the head of Hetman Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy.

He announced this during a address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"A survey on the new head of Hetman Sahaidachnyi National Land Forces Academy has been completed in the Plus app. It's important that this decision is made together with our military. The Commander-in-Chief and the Commander of the Land Forces proposed five candidates: Brigadier Generals Serhiy Baranov and Mykhailo Sydorenko, and Colonels Yevhen Lasiychuk, Oleksandr Bakulin, and Roman Kachur. Colonel Roman Kachur received the most votes," Zelensky stated.

The President stated that Roman Kachur has extensive frontline experience and had previously commanded the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade.

“I instructed Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov to appoint Colonel Kachur as the Academy's head. We need the highest quality training for our soldiers and officers, training based on the experience of this war and the heroism of Ukrainian warriors on the frontlines. The Ukrainian Army needs tactical-level leaders – strong sergeants and strong lieutenants,” Zelensky stressed.

The President highlighted that Colonel Kachur has a vision for changes in military education and specifically within the academy.

“I instructed him to present to the public what will change at the Academy, conduct a full audit of the Academy – covering its funding, the cadets' education, and the staff,” the head of state said.

Additionally, Zelensky noted that digital tools like the Army Plus app will continue to be used to involve citizens in state decision-making.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Army Plus app has recently introduced new types of electronic requests, including applications for taking or relinquishing positions and leave requests for pregnant service members.