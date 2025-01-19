(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian propagandists.

He announced this during a address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I have just signed a decree enacting the NSDC's decision on sanctions. We are blocking propagandists working for Russia, individuals who have sided with the enemy, and those aiding Russia in continuing the war," Zelensky stated.

The President also noted that the process of revoking state honors is ongoing.

"Only those who truly dedicate their lives to Ukraine deserve the title of Hero of Ukraine," emphasized Zelensky.

Additionally, the president mentioned that preparations for new sanction measures are underway and will be announced soon.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents imposing sanctions on 140 entities in Russia's financial sector. At the same time, he initiated a draft law introducing criminal liability for attempts to circumvent sanctions.