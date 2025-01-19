Inauguration--What's The Scent Of Triumph? Sensori.Ai Answers: It's Bigly--With Extra Musk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What scent memories are triggered in voters' nonconscious minds when they hear President Trump's speeches? Top notes of Green Grass and Spices, with middle notes of Leather, Vetiver, Cypriol Oil, and Rose, with a base of Amber and Musk combine to produce what Sensori has labeled "Triumph"-a unique fragrance based upon the texts of the incoming President's public remarks.

Applying its proprietary NeuroAi technology, which blends the power of Generative Ai with advanced neuroscience knowledge, Sensori created "Triumph" to demonstrate the technology's capabilities to generate materials that evoke strong responses in consumers' nonconscious minds. Algorithms extract memory structures from the content of President Trump's speeches and systematically combine them to create this unique fragrance.

"More than 95% of our daily decisions are made in the nonconscious," said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, CEO of Sensori, in illustrating the significance that NeuroAi has, especially for marketers. "Applying our custom NeuroAi algorithms in our FragranceGPT platform, we're able to identify and isolate precisely several dozen of the specific scent elements that are evoked by the President-elect's remarks."

Dr. Pradeep added that "a key element that turned up in our process was a notable amount of extra Musk-which was unexpected but fascinating! When we asked people to sample the scent, the response was exceptionally positive."

"Our sense of smell is directly connected to the parts of our brain that store our memories. The olfactory complex is the region of the brain that receives scent signals and translates them to the parts of the brain associated with memories and emotions–the amygdala and the hippocampus," Dr. Pradeep said. "Scent memories can be powerful evokers of "

Sensori noted that the "Triumph" fragrance will not be offered for sale. The exercise was intended solely to showcase the power of NeuroAi technology and its many real-world applications.

Sensori is driven by a breakthrough concept: NeuroAi, combining the latest advances in artificial intelligence with the unparalleled knowledge and power of neuroscience. The advent of NeuroAi opens a limitless global potential: reaching consumers with innovations in products, services, marketing, music, flavors and fragrances, and much more-at speeds and with accuracies and relevance never before possible.

Because more than 95% of consumers' purchase decisions are made deep in the Nonconscious Mind, Sensori is built to enable companies to develop compelling brands, products, services, marketing messaging, and creative offerings that consumers will actually notice, like, remember, and desire.

The Sensori team includes Ai engineers, Quantum Mechanics physicists, Data Scientists, Linguists, NLP specialists, neuroscientists, and musicians--all brought together by their passion for delivering the power of NeuroAi for clients.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sensori operates globally, working with a wide range of category-leading companies in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region.

