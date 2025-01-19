Israel, Hamas reach ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Israel and Hamas have reportedly reached a ceasefire agreement to end their prolonged 15-month conflict in Gaza. The deal, facilitated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, includes a 42-day truce and the exchange of prisoners. While the official announcement is expected later in Cairo on Wednesday evening, US President-elect Donald has already confirmed the deal's success, praising his envoy Steve Witkoff for his role in securing the agreement.



The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a series of on Israel, leading to the deaths of over 1,100 Israelis and the capture of 250 more. In response, Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group. Since then, more than 46,000 people have died in Gaza, with much of the territory left in ruins.

