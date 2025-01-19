First Pictures Out: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Meet Donald Trump Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at a pre-inauguration dinner in Washington D.C.

The Ambanis are also expected to be present at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on January 20. Mukesh Ambani, ranked among the world's wealthiest individuals, is likely to have a prominent seat alongside other distinguished guests, including members of Trump's Cabinet and elected officials, according to ANI.

This interaction underscores the Trump administration's emphasis on fostering strong economic relationships with key global players, including India. It also highlights the increasing influence of Indian business leaders on the global stage.

Details about the specific discussions were not disclosed, but the meeting is seen as a positive gesture ahead of Trump's formal assumption of office.

More updates to come