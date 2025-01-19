Hardline Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Resigns From Benjamin Netanyahu Govt Over 'Reckless' Ceasefire Deal With Hamas
Date
1/19/2025 5:00:50 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir quit the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on Sunday amid efforts to implement a ceasefire in Gaza.
MENAFN19012025007365015876ID1109105635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.