Kartik Aaryan On Meeting President Murmu And Visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bollywood Kartik Aaryan called his visit to Rashtrapati Bavan a special day. When he visited, on January 17, he met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and witnessed the grand Arjuna Award ceremony. He was invited along with Chandu Champion director Kabir Khan.

The duo were invited because of their project Chandu Champion which was based on Paralympic medalist Murlikant Petakar who was bestowed with Arjuna Award (Lifetime Achievement) on Friday. The event marked a significant moment in the career of the para-swimmer, who made history in 1972 as India's first Paralympic medallist.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aaryan shared his pictures with President Murmu, Murlikant Petkar, Manu Bhaker, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other influential personalities of India.

He also shared an interaction video with the Paralympic Gold medalist Navdeep Singh in which the former hugged the actor as they met outside the premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the visit, Aaryan called President Murmu an epitome of success, grace and inspiration. He wrote,

"This date in my 2025 calendar will always be special. My first visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to witness the grand Arjuna Award Ceremony to my first meeting with the honourable President of India - an epitome of success, grace and inspiration - and interacting with the esteemed personalities of our country. Congratulations, @murlikantpetkar sir, on this huge honour! it's truly been an incredible privilege to be part of your amazing journey!" wrote Aaryan.

After the meet, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the actor's simplicity and spontaneous nature. In response, the actor wrote, "Thank you Sir It was a pleasant experience to spend some time with an experienced and influential personality like you."

Murlikant's life story is nothing short of inspiring. A proud member of the Indian Army, he sustained nine bullet wounds during the 1965 war with Pakistan which disabled him from under the waist but he chose not to give up.

Instead, he turned to swimming and eventually made history in 1972 when he became India's first Paralympic gold medallist.