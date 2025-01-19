Iran signals readiness to engage with second trump administration, stresses respect, equality

(MENAFN) During the first few minutes of the interview, the interviewer brought up Donald Trump's return to the White House and the subsequent controversy surrounding Iran's engagement with his second administration.



"Iran, based on principles, is ready to engage with a second administration," Masoud Pezeshkian said unequivocally in response to a direct question from the host during his interview with NBC.



It's crucial to remember that the current Iranian leadership and earlier Islamic Republic leaders have never ruled out relations with the West, provided that it occurs free from outside coercion and adheres to Iran's red lines in terms of both foreign and domestic affairs.



The president also used the occasion to remind the audience of Washington's prior failures to fulfill its obligations and its attempts to topple the Tehran administration. In addition to declaring Iran's readiness to negotiate on an equal basis, Pezeshkian made it very evident to the U.S. administration that it should drop the "regime change" strategy and start a discussion based on respect for one another rather than imposing its will.



