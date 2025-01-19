Piramal Finance Unveils 'Parakh': Celebrating Trust, Intent, and Inspiring Customer Journeys in Bharat's Lending Story

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, January 15, 2025: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (“PEL”), has launched Parakh, a series of short films that go beyond traditional advertising to depict the real lives of borrowers. Produced in 5 regional languages across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, these films showcase the intent (Neeyat) of borrowers alongside documentation, highlighting how Piramal Finance’s customer-first approach transforms aspirations into reality.



The Parakh series is anchored by celebrities such as Neelesh Misra, Nivedita Saraf, Brahmaji, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Vinaya Prasad, who bring these powerful, real-life stories to the forefront. Parakh features authentic stories of real customers shared through candid conversations with local celebrities. The films highlight individuals and small business owners navigating financial challenges, underscoring Piramal Finance’s dedication to fostering economic inclusion and supporting underserved borrowers.



Speaking about the initiative, Arvind Iyer, Head of Marketing at Piramal Finance, said: "Parakh is more than just an initiative for us at Piramal Finance; it’s a reflection of our commitment to understanding our customers beyond paperwork. It's about recognizing their true intent and aspirations. These real, unfiltered stories highlight individuals who, despite challenges, take the important step to seek support and turn their aspirations into reality. Through Parakh, we’re showcasing the humanity behind the numbers and redefining what lending means in India. Our belief in 'Doing Well and Doing Good' drives us to build an empathetic financial system, one that empowers individuals to achieve their goals, no matter how big or small. These authentic stories not only demonstrate our impact but also reshape the narrative of lending in India."



The films will premiere on Piramal Finance’s YouTube Channel, leveraging a platform that resonates with audiences nationwide. By spotlighting authentic and diverse experiences, Parakh aligns with Piramal Finance’s overarching brand philosophy of Hum Kaagaz Se Zyada Neeyat Dekhte Hain.



Suyash Khabya, CCO at The Womb, said: “As advertising creatives, we are usually bound by duration, but this was a content idea. Parakh gave us the chance to delve deeper into the lives of our customers...to tell stories that are often overlooked by conventional advertising.



No studio, no cast. Everything was genuine, raw, and real. We felt the smell of their soil when we met the customers, and that reflects in the content. Parakh is a series of human stories presented by celebs like Neelesh Misra, Nivedita Saraf, and more who anchored it for us.



The year-long journey was quite a humbling experience for all of us at The Womb and Piramal Finance.”





