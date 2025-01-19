Muthoot Group announces Muthoot Finclusion Challenge 2025, invites young innovators to create solutions for financial innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 17, 2025 – The Muthoot Group has announced “Muthoot Finclusion Challenge 2025”, a nationwide innovation contest aimed at inspiring India’s youth to develop innovative solutions that address financial inclusion challenges. With prizes worth ₹9 Lakhs (one of the largest prize pools) and exclusive Pre-Placement Interview (PPI) opportunities for the winners, this competition offers an unparalleled platform for aspiring innovators to shine.

With the theme "Your Chance to Propel India Towards Financial Inclusion", the challenge seeks to tap into fresh ideas from talented students to transform the country’s financial landscape. Muthoot Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) and Muthoot Business School (MBS) are the execution partners for this exciting initiative, ensuring seamless organization and engagement.

The competition is open to full-time MBA students from select colleges, along with BE/B.Tech and integrated dual-degree students from various academic years. Teams can consist of up to 3 members, with flexibility in terms of cross-specialization and cross-campus participation. The competition structure includes an online assessment, executive summary submission, a masterclass with industry leaders, and a grand finale where top teams will present their solutions. Registrations can be done online, with the grand finale set for March 4th.

Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director of Muthoot Finance, said: "Through the Muthoot Finclusion Challenge 2025, we aim to foster innovation that can make financial services more accessible to every Indian. This initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing young talent and empowering them to develop solutions that will drive financial inclusion and economic growth. By engaging with the brightest minds, we hope to identify transformative ideas that bridge the financial gap and contribute to a more inclusive economy. We are excited to see the impactful solutions that will emerge and help shape a financially inclusive India."

The challenge promises exciting rewards, including cash prizes of ₹5,00,000 for the winners, ₹3,00,000 for the first runners-up, and ₹1,00,000 for the second runners-up, along with PPI opportunities for roles such as Product Manager - Finance and Business Analyst with a CTC of ₹15 to 20 LPA.





