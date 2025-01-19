Ather Energy Limited Opens Its First Gold Service Centre in Trivandrum

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th January, 2025: Ather Energy Limited, a manufacturer of electric 2-wheelers in India, has opened its first Ather Gold service centre in Plammoodu Junction, Trivandrum, Kerala, in association with Kuttukaran Group. The new Gold service centre is designed to enhance both operational efficiency, as well as customer satisfaction at no additional cost for the customers. This is the first Ather Gold service centre that has been built from scratch to meet the new standards for service centres introduced by Ather.



The new service centre in Trivandrum has 7 service bays and has modified workbenches with surfaces for component protection and built-in power sockets and lights to facilitate improved diagnostics. In addition, the implementation of a job card tracking system has been done to further enhance workflow efficiency and reduce delays. The service centre also boasts a final inspection bay to ensure quality of service before being delivered to customers. Additionally, it has a relatively elaborate reception and a lounge for customers to wait in while their vehicles are being serviced, with access to Wi-fi and coffee. ExpressCare service, which enables customers to complete periodic maintenance within 60 minutes, will also be available at the service centre.



Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, shared, “Since last year, we have been upgrading our existing service centres to meet the new standards. We are now excited to announce the opening of our first Ather Gold service centre, which has been built from scratch as per the new standards, in Trivandrum. Service is an integral part of owning an electric 2-wheeler and we are constantly making efforts to enhance the ownership experience for our customers. We have thus introduced Ather Gold service centres with modified workbenches, the implementation of systems like the Kanban-based job tracking system, along with comfortable customer lounges to improve our efficiency and the overall customer experience.”



Over the years, Ather has introduced various initiatives like the Ather Care service plans, Ather service carnival offers and ExpressCare to make the service experience for its customers hassle-free. As of 31st December 2024, Ather Energy has 234 service centres across 203 cities in India.



Ather has two distinct lines of scooters - the Ather 450 and the Rizta that cater to the performance and family segments respectively. Ather currently has 2 manufacturing plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, one each for vehicle assembly and battery manufacturing and an upcoming third manufacturing facility in Bidkin, AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra





