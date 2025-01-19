Netanyahu to postpone ceasefire until Hamas provide list of seizures who will be freed

(MENAFN)

A ceasefire in Gaza set for Sunday morning was postponed following Israeli Primer requested Hamas to give a list of the seizures who were to be freed via the day and Hamas stated it could not do so for “technical” problems.



An Israeli deputy stated in a statement given at 0630 GMT, when the ceasefire was about to start, that Hamas was not meeting its responsibilities and that Israel would pursue to assault as long as Hamas did not meet its requests.



The highly- expected ceasefire would open the way to a potential finish to a 15-month conflict that has disrupted the Middle East.



Netanyahu stated one hour ahead to the ceasefire was about to take effect that it would not start until Hamas give a list of the first three hostages who were about to be freed on Sunday.



“The prime minister instructed the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m., will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide,” his office stated on Sunday.



