Noise Launches Tag 1, India’s First Universal Smart Tag Compatible with Both Android and iOS

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 17th January 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, takes a game-changing step forward in revolutionising everyday convenience with the launch of India’s first universal smart tag compatible with both Android and iOS, Noise Tag 1. With this new category, the brand intensifies its efforts to create a truly connected lifestyle ecosystem, offering innovative and accessible solutions that simplify everyday life. The Noise Tag 1 brings versatility to users’ everyday life seamlessly with smartphones, leveraging Google Fast Pair technology and Find My Device Network for Android devices (Android 9 and above) and Apple’s Find My Network for iOS users.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern on-the-go consumers, the Noise Tag 1 is a sleek and efficient solution that ensures your essentials are always within reach, bringing a new level of convenience and peace of mind to users. Its Ring Mode helps locate misplaced items instantly by triggering a loud 90dB sound, while the Lost Mode ensures you never lose track of your valuables, sending automatic notifications to your smartphone if the tag disconnects after a specified duration. The Network Mode feature leverages a vast network of Apple / Android users to help locate lost items, even if they are out of your immediate range. It is perfect for a wide range of use cases - from keeping track of your keys, luggage, wallet, and remotes to helping travellers stay organized on the go. With a 1-year battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, and an impressive, this smart tag combines technology with practical usability.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, commented on the launch, “At Noise, we are constantly reinventing to deliver innovations that seamlessly and meaningfully connect consumers’ lives. Noise Tag 1 marks yet another strategic step forward in building a truly connected ecosystem for next-gen consumers. Guided by our commitment to driving industry-forward and consumer-first innovation, we aim to enhance convenience, versatility, and reliability, empowering consumers to live smarter and more connected lifestyles."

Available in Ivory, Midnight, and Charcoal colour variants, the smart tag boasts a premium design that complements one’s style. The device ensures you’re always in control, whether at home or on the move. Its personalization options and location-sharing capabilities further enhance its utility, making it the perfect accessory for today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

Price and Availability

Priced at INR 1,499, the Noise Tag 1 opens for pre-booking soon and will be on sale on gonoisestarting 28th January 2025, setting a new benchmark for smart tracking devices in India. Through this launch, Noise has further solidified its position as an industry leader in the connected lifestyle category, offering India’s first universal smart tag that seamlessly bridges the gap between innovation, accessibility, and everyday convenience.





