Dionisio Gutiérrez Welcomes Venezuelan President Edmundo González Urrutia To Guatemala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Also present were the U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, Tobin Bradley, and the Deputy Chief of Mission, Patrick Ventrell, as well as leaders from Guatemalan civil society, the press, think tanks, and the private sector. The discussions highlighted the importance of upholding the commitment to the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and defending the will of the people as demonstrated in the of July 28 last year.

Dionisio Gutiérrez welcomed the group, stating, "Venezuela has an elected president who won by an overwhelming and indisputable margin and should have assumed office on January 10. We are facing a temporary setback that will soon be rectified."

González Urrutia thanked Gutiérrez for his leadership: "Thank you for this warm welcome and your unwavering support for Venezuela's cause. It is deeply moving and reaffirms what we have been stating in previous events: we are not alone."

Antonio Ledezma remarked, "The ballots that Maduro hides, to not show the true results of the elections, are the death sentence of the dictatorship."

In conclusion, Dionisio Gutiérrez emphasized that the international community must take decisive action to respect the democratic will of the Venezuelan electorate.

SOURCE Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo