(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ATLANTA, USA, ( Delta News Hub) – This contribution is in addition to the $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner from The Delta Air Lines Foundation.

Delta will contribute $1 million to the American Red Cross to help in the effort to aid the tens of thousands of people affected by the devastating and fast-moving wildfires sweeping across California.

This contribution is in addition to the $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) partner from The Delta Air Lines Foundation. Delta's support of the American Red Cross helps the agency's disaster response needs as they respond to events year-round including hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and home fires, and more.

“Serving people, whether they are our customers or our neighbors in the communities where we live, work and serve, is part of Delta's DNA,” said Tad Hutcheson, managing director – community engagement.“The destruction across California and especially in the Los Angeles area is devastating, and we want to do what we can to help those in need. One of the most effective ways we can help the community is by investing in the disaster relief efforts of the American Red Cross, our partner for 84 years.”

Customers can support relief efforts for wildfire victims by donating through Delta's customer microsite , created in partnership with the Red Cross. Donations will go toward immediate relief needs.

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing non-profit partner, and the partnership has allowed the airline, its customers and employees to help people in need since 1941. Delta is the largest corporate blood drive sponsor in the US for seven years running.

The post Delta contributes $1 million to American Red Cross for California wildfires relief efforts appeared first on Caribbean News Global .