WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scaffold Resource, a trusted leader in scaffolding, shoring, and vertical access solutions, is excited to announce an expanded focus on event infrastructure services. With a history of supporting large-scale productions, Scaffold Resource is strengthening its presence in the event industry-delivering innovative solutions for high-profile sporting events, concerts, festivals, and global gatherings such as Formula 1 races, Olympic Games, and more.









Comprehensive Event Infrastructure Services

Leveraging years of expertise in temporary structures and engineered solutions, Scaffold Resource is now offering a more comprehensive suite of event infrastructure services, including:



Stages and Seating for Events: Custom stages and grandstands built for safety, accessibility, and optimal viewing experiences across diverse venues.

Stable Foundations for Structures: Engineered foundations that support temporary structures, including stages, tents, and platforms, even in challenging terrains.

Camera Towers and Platforms: Purpose-built structures to capture broadcast-quality event footage from any angle. Crowd Control Solutions: Durable crowd barriers to ensure safety, manage audience flow, and streamline entry points at high-capacity events.

These scalable, adaptable solutions are designed to meet the unique demands of both indoor and outdoor events, reinforcing Scaffold Resource's role as a trusted partner in delivering seamless production infrastructure.

Meeting Growing Demand for Event Solutions

The decision to enhance its focus on event infrastructure comes as the demand for complex, large-scale event solutions continues to grow. Scaffold Resource is responding to this need by bringing its expertise, safety-first approach, and innovative engineering to the forefront of the event industry.

Safety and Precision Remain Top Priorities

With an unwavering commitment to safety and precision, Scaffold Resource ensures all installations meet the highest safety standards. Its experienced engineers and project managers collaborate closely with clients to deliver customized, high-performance structures for events of any size.

About Scaffold Resource

For over two decades, Scaffold Resource has been a leading provider of scaffolding, shoring, hoisting, and vertical access solutions. With its expanded focus on event infrastructure, the company is bringing its expertise, innovation, and reliability to the world of large-scale events-offering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of event planners, producers, and organizers.

To learn more about Scaffold Resource's event infrastructure services, visit .

Contact:

Scaffold Resource

Phone: 301-924-7223

Email: ...





