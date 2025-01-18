Madbouli Says Egypt Eyes Boosting Coop. With Kuwait, Praises Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouli affirmed on Saturday his country is seeking to enhance collaboration in all fields, mainly and investment, with Kuwait.

Meeting with Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem to discuss the ways of boosting cooperation, Madbouli stressed the deep-rooted historic ties with Kuwait.

He emphasized Egypt's keenness to allure further Kuwaiti investments in several sectors to exploit various opportunities in a manner that achieves interest of both sides.

He pointed to the Egyptian government's efforts to start implementing proposals regarding collaboration between both sides in the upcoming period.

Madbouli referred to his recent participation in a ceremony organized by Auto Mobility Co. for inaugurating a factory for assembling Geely cars in Egypt with Kuwaiti investments.

Speaking to KUAN in a statement after the meeting, Al-Ghanem referred to Kuwait's eagerness to back bilateral collaboration in various domains in a way that meets aspirations of the two countries and their nations.

He stressed his keenness on enhancing common cooperation in trade and investment fields mainly that are related to the private sector.

Al-Ghanem pointed to multiple meetings held over the past period with Egypt's bodies to focus on cooperation opportunities in all fields. (end)

tma







MENAFN18012025000071011013ID1109104396