Coryell Roofing Announces Lisa Olson's Promotion To Senior Territory Manager

Lisa Olson steps into her new role as Senior Territory Manager at Coryell Roofing, leading Territory Managers across all states with dedication and leadership.

- Kelly Coryell, Director of National AccountsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coryell Roofing is proud to announce the of Lisa Olson to Senior Territory Manager, a role that reflects her exceptional leadership, dedication, and consistent contributions to the company's growth and success.In her new position, Lisa will oversee and guide Coryell Roofing's talented team of Territory Managers across all states, ensuring continued excellence in client service, project execution, and market expansion.“Lisa has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to our team,” said Kelly Coryell, Director of National Accounts at Coryell Roofing.“Her dedication to our clients and her ability to inspire and support her team have been invaluable. We are excited to see the impact she will make in this expanded role.”Lisa's promotion was announced during the Duro-Last seminar in San Antonio, where the Coryell team has gathered to celebrate milestones and industry achievements. Team members will have the opportunity to personally congratulate Lisa at the Coryell Award Ceremony.Coryell Roofing remains committed to fostering leadership and professional growth within the company, and Lisa's advancement is a testament to that dedication.Please join us in celebrating Lisa Olson on this well-deserved achievement!About Coryell RoofingCoryell Roofing is a leading commercial roofing company dedicated to delivering high-quality roofing solutions across multiple states. Recognized as the 2023 Duro-Last Contractor of the Year, Coryell Roofing continues to set industry standards in excellence, safety, and innovation.

