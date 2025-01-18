QCB Launches 1St Phase Of Primary Dealer Framework In Collaboration With Bloomberg

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central (QCB) has launched the first phase of its Primary Dealer framework in collaboration with Bloomberg, marking a key milestone in the development of Qatar's capital markets.

Aligned with the QCB's Third Sector Strategy, the initiative is set to modernise the infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and participation in Qatar's financial markets. This effort is a key component of Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the and increasing its attractiveness to foreign direct investment.

The QCB has adopted Bloomberg's Auction System to streamline its local currency debt issuance and liquidity management workflows. Integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal, this system supports the development of the QCB's debt issuance process, marking a significant milestone with the successful conclusion of its first auction on Dec 26, 2024.

In addition to the Auction System, the QCB has also implemented Bloomberg AIM, a leading order and investment management solution that delivers multi-asset solutions and provides comprehensive front-to-back workflows. This integration enhances the QCB's ability to manage the entire trade lifecycle with advanced analytics to optimise fiscal strategy and improve operational oversight.

Assistant Governor of Financial Market Instruments and Payment Systems at the QCB, Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid al-Thani, emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative, highlighting that the QCB is committed to enhancing Qatar's market infrastructure to increase its attractiveness to investors.

He stated that the Primary Dealer framework supports the issuance and distribution of government bonds, including Islamic sukuk, and is a crucial part of the broader strategic plan, emphasising that this development is a testament to the QCB's dedication to creating a modern and transparent financial market, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading financial hub in the region.

This first phase of the Primary Dealer framework rollout ensures a structured and effective approach to enhancing market infrastructure and boosting investor participation and confidence, he said.

Bloomberg's Global Head of Electronic Trading Solutions, Nicholas Bean, underlined the importance of collaboration with the QCB, highlighting that the adoption of Bloomberg's solutions will enable the QCB to enhance its operations, improve transparency, and strengthen connectivity with the global financial community, further contributing to the growth of Qatar's financial market.

The QCB's phased implementation of the Primary Dealer framework represents a key initiative to strengthen Qatar's financial infrastructure. The first phase focuses on integrating the Bloomberg Auction System to enhance the local currency debt issuance process and workflows. Future phases will focus on enabling cross-border access, scalability, and deepening liquidity in secondary markets.

The Primary Dealer framework is designed to increase market efficiency, liquidity, and investor confidence, supporting the issuance and distribution of government securities, including sukuk, while promoting greater market stability and participation.

MENAFN18012025000067011011ID1109104133