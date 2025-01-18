Egypt Says Israel To Free Over 1,890 Palestinians In First Phase Of Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mediator Egypt said Saturday that Israel is to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a Gaza truce.

The foreign said the prisoners would be freed during the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

Qatar, which mediated the deal along with Egypt and the United States, had announced 33 hostages would be released by in Gaza during the first phase.

Israel's justice ministry had earlier said 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be freed -- none before 4pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

Of the 251 people taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war, 94 are still in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Sunday's ceasefire will be only the second truce in 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives and devastated the Palestinian territory.

The truce is to take effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term as US president.

In its statement, Egypt's foreign ministry thanked fellow mediator Qatar and "appreciated the pivotal role played by the new US administration led by President Trump to end the crisis, as well as President (Joe) Biden."

