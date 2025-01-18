NCRF Partners With Seattle Public Schools To Host The 7Th Annual Seattle Black College Expotm On January 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Working together to increase access to higher education, expand scholarships and bring career opportunities to Seattle-area students

- Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa PriceSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is partnering with Seattle Public Schools to present the 7th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM on Saturday, January 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rainier Beach High School, 8815 Seward Park Avenue S, Seattle, WA 98118.The Seattle Black College Expo offers a platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, college students and adult learners. The expo encourages a college-going culture with engaging seminars and workshops to help underclassmen and future leaders plan their college and career success. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds.The event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), as well as trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!“We are excited to begin the new year back in the Northwest. The Seattle Public Schools share in our mission to bring underserved students access to higher education. We're really looking forward to an exceptional afternoon of possibilities and changing lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 7th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM is presented by NCRF in partnership with Seattle Public Schools. Additional sponsors are NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co and Toyota.The expo is free to attend, to register please visit: or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who is beginning its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond!Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College ExpoTMNow embarking on its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.###

