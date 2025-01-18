US Supreme Court Upholds Law Banning Tiktok

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that will ban TikTok
in the United States, potentially denying the video-sharing app to
170 million users in two days, Azernews reports,
citing Tribune.
In a major defeat for TikTok, the court ruled that the law does
not violate free speech rights and that the US government had
demonstrated legitimate national security concerns about a Chinese
company owning the app.
The Supreme Court last week heard arguments from the company,
ByteDance, that the law should be stopped because it was a
violation of free speech.
"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans,
TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression,
means of engagement, and source of community," the justices
said.
"But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to
address its well-supported national security concerns regarding
TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign
adversary," they concluded.
With that decision, Sunday's ban effectively stands even if
lawmakers and officials across the political spectrum were calling
for some sort of delay.
Congress overwhelmingly passed a law last year forcing ByteDance
to either sell the platform or close it in the United States by
January 19. The law was an answer to widespread belief in
Washington that the highly popular app could be used by China for
spying or propaganda.
White House officials on Friday told US media that they would
not enforce the ban and leave it up to President-elect Donald
Trump, who takes office a day later.
Trump said that he discussed TikTok in a phone conversation with
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump's incoming national
security advisor Mike Waltz said the administration would put in
place measures "to keep TikTok from going dark."
"The legislation allows for an extension as long as a viable
deal is on the table," he said. "Essentially that buys president
Trump time to keep TikTok going."
"It's been a great platform for him and his campaign to get his
America first message out," he added.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109104032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.