FTAI INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Investigation Launched Into FTAI Aviation Ltd. And Attorneys Encourage Investors With Substantial Losses Or Witnesses With Relevant Information To Contact Law Firm
1/18/2025 10:00:57 AM
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2025
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI ) focused on whether the company and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.
If you have information that could assist in the FTAI Aviation investigation or if you are a FTAI Aviation investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:
You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected] .
THE COMPANY: FTAI Aviation owns, leases, and sells aviation equipment, among other things.
THE REVELATION: On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research
published a report about FTAI Aviation titled "Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business." Following this news, the price of
FTAI Aviation stock fell more than 24%.
ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the
ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins
Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:
fraud
Contact:
Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal
655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101
800-449-4900
[email protected]
