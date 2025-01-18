NTR Will Forever Remain In Hearts Of Telugus: Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 18 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday paid rich tributes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on his death anniversary and said he would forever remain in the hearts of Telugu society.

He said that NTR, as the late leader was popularly known, was the only leader who always toiled hard for the self-respect of the Telugu community.

Addressing a meeting at Mydukur in YSR Kadapa district organised to mark NTR's death anniversary, Naidu said that NTR means an indelible memory in the hearts of the poor and the courage for the downtrodden sections of society.

He asserted that with the inspiration from NTR, the TDP would continue to strive to build a poverty-free society.

Recalling the services rendered to the state by NTR, the Chief Minister said that it was NTR who redefined politics and showed it can be used to serve the poor to totally transform their lives.

He recalled that NTR created a record by leading TDP to power within nine months of the formation of the party.

Pointing out that once Telugus were called Madrasis, the Chief Minister said that it was NTR who got the real identity to the whole community by creating a sort of tremor in New Delhi.

He laid the foundation for welfare and clearly exhibited to the whole nation what development actually means, Naidu said.

"With the inspiration of NTR, we are now paying Rs 4,000 monthly pension and it was NTR who launched the initiative of pucca houses for the poor. Besides inviting the educated into politics, NTR provided large opportunities to Backward Classes leaders in politics," the Chief Minister remarked.

It was NTR who brought in legislation providing equal rights for women in property besides introducing reservations for women in local bodies only with the sole aim that they should also excel in politics, he said.

In fact, it was NTR who initiated projects like the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari with a view to supplying water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema.

The TDP President said that the TDP created a record with one crore members. He acknowledged that after Minister for Education Nara Lokesh assumed the charge of TDP national General Secretary he has given the highest priority for the welfare of party activists.

"We are now spending Rs 130 crore for insurance and welfare of party cadres and we will certainly promote you all economically," he announced.