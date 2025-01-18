Bengaluru: Sale Of Fish, Meat And Non-Veg Food Prohibited In Yelahanka For Nearly A Month. Know Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aero India 2025 airshow has prompted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to impose a ban on non-vegetarian food sales near the air force station region, reported the news agency ANI, citing an official notice.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is the municipal corporation which governs the city of Bengaluru .



Aero India is the largest airshow in the country. It is set to be held in the second week of February. Ahead of the event, the municipal corporation announced that all meat stalls, hotels, restaurants; meat, fish, and chicken shops should be closed and prohibited from serving or selling non-veg dishes within a 13-kilometre radius of the location, effective January 23.

This measure has been taken as a safety precaution to avoid bird hits during the aircraft practice sessions. The move is expected to help keep birds of prey, particularly eagles, which feed on leftover food and meat waste, off the skies during the air show.

According to the official notice, if the public notice is violated, the party will be punished under the BBMP Act 2020 and the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937 rule 91.



Aero India 2025 is the largest aviation show in the country and is set to be hosted at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The show is scheduled to be held from February 10 to February 14, in which more than 800 exhibitors, 53 aircraft, and over 7 lakh visitors are expected to come, according to the 2023 data on the Aero India Website.

Top defence manufacturers , defence investors, MSMEs or startups, OEM manufacturers, foreign investors, military suppliers, and R&D organisations will attend the airshow and exhibition.

According to the official website, the show is under the Ministry of Defence's overwatch, under the Department of Defence Production.

The last Aero India show was held in 2023 from February 13 to 17, and representatives from more than 100 countries attended.