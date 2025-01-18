Is Guy Pearce's Performance In The Brutalist His Best Yet? Movie Releasing On January 24

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Guy Pearce's standout performance in The Brutalist has earned him a nomination for Best Supporting at the 2025 BAFTA Awards. The announcement, made earlier this week, highlights Pearce's role in the Golden Globe-winning drama, which is set to release in the UK, Ireland and India on January 24.

The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, has garnered widespread acclaim since its debut at the Venice Film Festival in September. Pearce stars alongside Adrien Brody, who plays László Toth, a Hungarian Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor rebuilding his life in post-World War II America. Pearce portrays a mysterious, wealthy industrialist who gives Toth a life-changing commission.

The film, which spans an epic 215 minutes, won three major Golden Globes, including Best Drama, Best Director for Corbet, and Best Actor for Brody . Speaking about the project, Corbet explained, "The film is about many things, including building a building, but it's also a movie about making a movie. Architecture and filmmaking have a lot in common because it takes roughly the same amount of people to construct a building or make a movie."

Brody, reflecting on the film's core themes, said it tells "a story of quiet perseverance and the need to strive for excellence, even when the ground has been ripped out from underneath you."

Guy Pearce 's nomination for Best Supporting Actor follows a string of praise for his portrayal of a character that adds layers of complexity to the narrative. In a statement, Pearce shared his excitement about being part of such a compelling project:“The Brutalist is a film that pushes boundaries and tells a unique story. Working with such talented filmmakers and actors has been an incredible experience.”

With The Brutalist also nominated for Best Film at the BAFTAs , this recognition places the film as one of the frontrunners in the upcoming awards season. The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 16 in London, where Pearce will compete for the coveted Supporting Actor trophy.