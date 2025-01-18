EU Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza, Alls For Full Implementation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) warmly welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza on Saturday, emphasizing the need for its full implementation to allow "the release of all hostages and to ensure a permanent end to hostilities." In a a press release, the EU called for the safe and dignified return of displaced persons in Gaza to their homes, and for the complete and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, ensuring it is "effectively distributed to those in need." The EU expressed gratitude to "the United States, Egypt, and Qatar for their efforts in negotiating the ceasefire," considering this a significant achievement "expected to have positive effects on the Middle East region." The EU also expressed its "deep sorrow over the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, particularly children, who have lost their lives." The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a "fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on a two-state solution," stressing that it would contribute to this goal by supporting the Palestinian Authority in addressing its most urgent needs, backing the reform agenda, and engaging with the Israeli occupation and international partners to revive the political process. (end) arn

