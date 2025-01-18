MPD Seeking Suspects In An Attempted Robbery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate suspects who attempted to rob a man in Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the 1000 block of 1st Street, Southeast, when he was approached by multiple suspects. The suspects assaulted the victim and unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim's coat. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25007016

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.