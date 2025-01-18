Indigo: 'Superwoman' Saves Old Passenger Who Lost Consciousness Mid-Flight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo passenger praised a crew member for her bravery and spontaneous response to an emergency situation onboard flight 6E 353 from Pune to Delhi. She saved an elderly man by trying to keep him conscious throughout the duration of the flight. Swayed by the crew member's exceptional effort, he called her a 'superwoman' and raised a call for greater appreciation for one's dedication and hard work.

The passenger named Sanchit Mahajan, whose LinkedIn profile suggests that he is the Co-founder at Spotlight Scouts & Orion Hostels, in social post wrote, "I witnessed something truly extraordinary - a reminder of the strength, compassion, and resilience that often goes unnoticed. He made this statement with reference to the incident he came across on January 12. He was stunned by the sheer ignorance and dismissal of the woman's heroic effort by fellow passengers.

Describing the tense and helpless situation, the IndiGo passenger said a senior citizen in his 70s started losing consciousness mid-flight. However, there were no medical professionals onboard to provide immediate assistance.

Praising the woman's response in emergency situation, the passenger travelling to Delhi stated,“One particular crew member - a true SUPERWOMAN - stood out. I wish I knew her name, but her actions spoke louder than any nameplate ever could.”

Inspired by the woman's calm determination, he said that the incredible woman took charge of the situation,“supported the man's out-of-control neck, administered oxygen , and did everything within her capacity to keep him conscious.”

The woman worked tirelessly mid-air for 30-40 minutes until the elderly man was finally stable and regained consciousness . The crew member was in tears when the situation seemed in control. He added, "What particularly saddened me the most was this: "nobody on the flight appreciated her and the rest of the cabin crew enough for their heroic efforts.""