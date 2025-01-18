وزير خارجية غينيا بيساو يتسلم نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سفير دولة قطر
Date
1/18/2025 7:00:05 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
تسلّم سعادة السيد كارلوس بينتو بيريرا، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمجتمعات، في جمهورية غينيا بيساو، نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سعادة السيد يوسف بن شعبان السادة، سفيرا فوق العادة مفوضا لدولة قطر "غير مقيم" لدى غينيا بيساو.
توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN18012025004934011406ID1109103814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.