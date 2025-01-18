(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a historic celebration of leadership and technological innovation, Brock Pierce, DNA Holdings, and Ambassador Paolo Zampolli are proud to host the Blockchain Ball , an exclusive event honoring the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. . This distinguished gathering will highlight blockchain's transformative impact on the global while celebrating a new era of leadership.

Event Details:



Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Location: Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. Link to the Ball

About the Event

The Blockchain Ball is an extraordinary evening that brings together global visionaries, pioneers, and innovators from the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. Held at the prestigious Kennedy Center, the event will feature an elegant evening of cocktails, curated experiences, and world-class entertainment. It provides a platform to celebrate the innovation driving blockchain technology while fostering meaningful connections among thought leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Why Blockchain Matters Now

Blockchain technology is reshaping the global economy, decentralizing finance, enhancing transparency, and driving innovation across industries. As the world embraces this technological revolution, the Blockchain Ball celebrates the individuals and organizations at the forefront of this evolution, solidifying blockchain's place in the future of commerce and governance.

Join Us

The Blockchain Ball is a defining moment for leaders and innovators shaping the next era of blockchain technology and its impact on the global economy. Join us for this exclusive celebration, where tradition meets transformation, and innovation is the centerpiece of the evening.

About DNA Holdings

DNA Holdings leads the charge in financial innovation by merging traditional finance with blockchain, cryptocurrency, and AI. Through its forward-thinking approach, DNA Holdings is building a cutting-edge financial ecosystem that empowers industries and drives economic progress.

About Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in advancing technologies that transform industries and communities.

About H.E. Ambassador Paolo Zampolli

Ambassador Paolo Zampolli is a distinguished diplomat and entrepreneur, known for his commitment to innovation, global collaboration, and sustainable development.

