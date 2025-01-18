Four Injured As Auto Rolls Down Into 50-Ft Gorge In J & K's Doda
Date
1/18/2025 6:13:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four persons sustained injuries when an auto traveling from Koti to Doda skidded off the road and rolled down about 50 feet gorge near Koti Nalla in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
An official said that the accident occurred while traveling from Koti to Doda skidded off the road and rolled down about 50 feet near Koti Nalla.
ADVERTISEMENT
Four persons were injured, and were immediately shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, reported news agency JKNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations taken up.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
5 Killed In Kargil Head On Collision
Minor Dies After Hit By Truck In South Kashmir's Awantipora
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109103772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.