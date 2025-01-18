Nigeria Becomes The Ninth BRICS Partner Country

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





BRASILIA, Jan 18 (NNN-AFRICANEWS) - Brazil's said that Nigeria has been accepted as a partner country in the multinational BRICS group.

This adds Africa's largest to the growing alliance of emerging countries.

Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, described Nigeria as having converging interests with other members of the group.

Nigeria becomes the ninth BRICS partner, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

BRICS now represents over half the world's population and more than 45 per cent of global GDP, signalling its growing clout on the international stage.

The Brazilian government said Nigeria has been actively strengthening cooperation in the Global South and reforming global governance, a key priority for Brazil.

It added that as one of the world's top oil producers, the African country brings significant economic weight to the group.

The partnership status allows Nigeria to participate in BRICS meetings and events, but does not grant full membership privileges like voting rights. - NNN-AFRICANEWS