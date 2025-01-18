Some 42 Families Return To Jabrayil Under Great Return Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's directive and based on the State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories, the next caravan of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic has been sent from the Garadagh district of Baku to the newly rebuilt city of Jabrayil.

According to Azernews , in this phase, 42 families - 206 people - have been relocated to the city of Jabrayil.

The residents of Jabrayil, who have returned to their homeland, expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path.

It should be noted that currently, more than 30,000 people live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have been relocated there, as well as those working on projects in the region, employees of various state institutions, and workers in newly operational healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises.