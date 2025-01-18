Some 42 Families Return To Jabrayil Under Great Return Program
Date
1/18/2025 6:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev's directive and based
on the State Program on the Great Return to the liberated
territories, the next caravan of families temporarily settled in
dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings in various
regions of the republic has been sent from the Garadagh district of
Baku to the newly rebuilt city of Jabrayil.
According to Azernews , in this phase, 42
families - 206 people - have been relocated to the city of
Jabrayil.
The residents of Jabrayil, who have returned to their homeland,
expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they
have received. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the
heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from
occupation, and prayed for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives
on this path.
It should be noted that currently, more than 30,000 people live
in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally
displaced persons who have been relocated there, as well as those
working on projects in the region, employees of various state
institutions, and workers in newly operational healthcare,
education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises.
MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109103748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.