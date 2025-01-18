6Th Kuwaiti Relief Airplane Takes Off To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The sixth Kuwaiti airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Syria took off on Saturday, with ten tons of essential items on board, as part of the "Kuwait By Your Side" campaign.

The campaign is organized by Kuwait Society For Relief, with the participation of charity societies, in coordination with the of Social Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense.

In a statement to KUNA, Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Society for Relief Dr Ibrahim Al-Saleh said that the society continues to provide humanitarian aid to Syrians, under direct orders from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On his part, the society's Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said the campaign aims to ease the suffering of Syrians during the harsh winter months and provide them with daily essential items.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society Jamal Al-Nouri said that the society has been aiding Syrians since the crisis brokeout in 2011.

The society is eager to take part in the reconstruction of Syria, including building the infrastructure and renovating buildings and schools. (end)

