Nomination Period For The Broermann Medical Innovation Award Started

Gießen -
Prize money of one million euros higher than the prize money for the
Nobel Prize for Medicine
Award honors researchers worldwide who have done pioneering work in
medicine, biotechnology, or related fields
The nomination period for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award has
started. The prize, which will be awarded for the first time this year,
is aimed at scientists worldwide who have carried out pioneering work in
medicine, biotechnology, or related fields with their research.
The nomination portal ( )
is open until March 1, 2025. At one million euros, the prize is more
valuable than the Nobel Prize for Medicine, making it one of the most
highly endowed awards for medical research worldwide.
The international Broermann Medical Innovation Award recognizes research
results that demonstrate a high level of innovation for clinical
application and thus have the potential to improve the lives and health
of millions of people worldwide. The prize is aimed at scientists whose
research has been pioneering in the fields of medicine, biotechnology,
or related sciences.
The Broermann Medical Innovation Award was established in 2024 to honor
the vision and commitment of Dr. Bernard große Broermann, the founder of
the Asklepios Kliniken. The Broermann gemeinnützige GmbH sponsors the
award, and the University Hospital Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) manages
the organization.“With this award, we want to honor groundbreaking
medical discoveries and highlight those whose research brings real
improvements in the prevention or treatment of diseases,” says Prof.
Werner Seeger, Chairman of the Award Committee. For the Medical Director
of the UKGM, Prof. Friedrich Grimminger, the unique prize reflects the
clear conviction of the company founder:“Scientific excellence in
medicine is always an international team effort, but without the genius
of individual researchers, networks are limited in their impact. These
key players and drivers of medical innovation should be promoted and
recognized worldwide.”
Nomination process and deadlines
Nominations for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award can be submitted
until March 1, 2025. The incumbent Hessian Minister President will
present the award in December 2025 at the Hessian State Chancellery in
Wiesbaden.
Further information on the award, the nomination criteria, and the
selection process can be found at .
