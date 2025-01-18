Saif Ali Khan Attack News: Underworld Link Behind Incident? Maharashtra Minister Says THIS As Attacker Remains At Large

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The intruder who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home remains on the run, despite more than 30 teams being deployed in search of him. A Maharashtra has dismissed any connection between the attack and the underworld, PTI reported.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan update: This is when may be discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

According to the police, the attacker was not linked to any criminal gang and may not have even known whose house he had entered. In connection with the attack, a carpenter who resembled the intruder was questioned by the police on Friday morning. However, he was released later after further investigation.

Meanwhile, PTI reported citing an official that Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday told the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan reaches Lilavati Hospital; attacker seen buying headphones in CCTV footage

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times. He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan health news update: Doctors say actor will be discharged depending upon...