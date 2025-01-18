Gestamp Unveils Cutting-Edge Automotive Innovations At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Gestamp showcases advanced vehicle components on the advancement of electric mobility at the 2nd edition of the Bharat Mobility Global in New Delhi

Unveils large integrated components from its GES-GIGASTAMPING® product family, engineered to create lighter, safer vehicles, reduce consumption, and minimize environmental impact

Chassis innovations, such as Highpertubes (a high-strength tube material) in subframe designs, are key to crash performance For pedestrian protection, Edscha Gestamp introduces Active Frunk, a solution tailored for electric vehicles that combines a powered system for fully automatic opening and closing of the front lid

Gestamp, a leading global automotive technology company specialized in the design, development, and production of highly engineered metal components, unveiled its innovative product lineup today at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.



Glimpses of the innovative solutions showcased in the Gestamp booth at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo



As the automotive industry pivots towards electrification, connectivity, sustainability, and safety, Gestamp is stepping up to meet the evolving demands of this dynamic landscape. The company is addressing the growing need for lightweight, eco-friendly materials while adhering to stringent safety standards-an endeavor that presents both challenges and opportunities for automakers worldwide. With a focus on reducing CO2 emissions without compromising cost efficiency, Gestamp's innovative technologies are designed to support the mobility of the future. The company is committed to creating lighter and safer vehicles that consume less energy and have a smaller environmental footprint.



Speaking at the unveiling, Mr. Glyn Jones, Country Manager, Gestamp India said,

"Sustainability has been an integral part Gestamp's strategy since its inception. We're committed to designing, developing, and manufacturing vehicle parts that contribute to creating cars that are not only safer for consumers but also lighter on the environment. As the automotive industry undergoes significant changes, Gestamp expresses optimism about the future. Its focus on lightweight solutions enhances vehicle performance while aligning with sustainability goals. These products that we unveiled today represent key advancements in Gestamp's pursuit of innovation and sustainability, emphasizing lightweight design, improved safety, reduced CO2 emissions, and cost efficiency."



Gestamp's Technology and Innovation Office is leading the development of solutions for a new mobility where multiple powertrains coexist, from combustion engines, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids to pure electric vehicles. By harnessing its engineering expertise and advanced technologies, Gestamp is driving the shift to electric mobility. The company is creating key components for new EV architectures, focusing on lightweight materials to enhance vehicle range, advancements that meet evolving safety standards, and designs that streamline assembly processes.



Gestamp introduced its GES-GIGASTAMPING® product line-a pioneering family of large-format components that combine multiple body parts into a single unit. This one-piece component replaces multiple cold and hot-stamped parts, streamlining assembly and cutting costs. It provides notable benefits, including enhanced safety cell integrity during crashes, lighter components, easier integration, and a more sustainable solution. In the chassis segment, Gestamp also unveiled its Highpertubes-high-strength tube materials designed to enhance vehicle crash performance. These crucial components play a vital role in occupant safety and are manufactured using advanced hydroforming technologies to achieve optimal CO2 efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, Gestamp unveiled the Active Frunk, specifically designed for electric vehicles. This technology features a powered system for fully automatic opening and closing of the front lid while incorporating active pedestrian protection measures.



Sustainability and Circular Economy as core business strategies

Sustainability has been a cornerstone of Gestamp's strategy, with the company targeting carbon-neutral production by 2050. To achieve this, Gestamp plans to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and resource consumption by incorporating recycled materials and shifting to 100% green electricity by 2030. The company adopts a circular economy model, recycling steel and other materials to lower emissions and conserve water. Gestamp also ensures a reliable supply of high-quality scrap steel to facilitate the increased use of low-emission steels in automotive components. The integrated scrap management system allows full lifecycle traceability, from collection and sorting to the reuse of quality scrap steel. This process reintroduces recycled steel as a secondary raw material, promoting a sustainable materials economy that reduces the need for primary resources and helps steer the automotive industry toward a climate-friendly future. Gestamp also collaborates closely with partners to advance sustainable innovations such as low-emission steel for vehicle components, strengthening its role as a leader in promoting environmentally responsible mobility within the automotive sector.



Gestamp in India

Gestamp has been present in the Indian market since 2006. The company began operations that year and, two years later, began construction of its first plant in Pune. Today, Gestamp operates four production plants in India: three in Pune (Pune I, Pune II, and Chennai) and one Edscha plant in Chakan, employing over 1,000 people. Additionally, the company has sales offices in Maharashtra and R&D capabilities in Pune.



About Gestamp

Gestamp is a multinational specialized in the design, development, and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the main vehicle manufacturers. It develops products with an innovative design to produce lighter and safer vehicles, which offer lower energy consumption and a lower environmental impact. Its products cover the areas of BiW, chassis and mechanisms.



The Company is present in 24 countries with 115 production plants (5 of those under construction), 13 R&D centers and a workforce of more than 44,000 employees worldwide. Its turnover in 2023 was €12,274 million. Gestamp is listed on the Spanish stock exchange under the ticker GEST.