The Last Time I Shed Tears Of Joy Was When The Audience Cheered For Varu’S Performance, Says Vishal

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Stating that he was happy for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, his co-star in his 'Madha Gaja Raja', which has now emerged a blockbuster, Vishal has said that the last time he had shed tears of joy was when the audience cheered for Varalaxmi's performance in the pan Indian superhit film 'Hanuman'.

Speaking at the success meet of the film 'Madha Gaja Raja', Vishal spoke at length about the film and took time to thank all those who had contributed to its making and success.

While speaking about his female co-stars in 'Madha Gaja Raja' -- Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vishal said, "Anjali has been a friend of mine for so many years. She looks like how she looked 12 years ago. We have worked in only one film but we have this feeling of having been friends from college. She is doing so well in Telugu. And this film is coming out on January 31 in Telugu because expectations there are huge."

Talking about his other co-star Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vishal said,“In my life, whenever I have faced obstacles or problems, I have never cried. I have this habit of talking to the mirror. I will reassure myself saying,“This too shall pass.” The last time I shed tears of joy was when I saw a video clip of audiences cheering the Telugu film 'Hanuman'. The scene for which the audience were seen cheering was one in which Varu is seen fighting using coconuts. I saw the audience clapping for her and shed tears of joy. That is because I know how Varu longed to become an actress. I have seen her longing. Today, she has become such a busy actress in Telugu. I am so happy for Varu -- both in her professional life and her personal life.”

Directed by Sundar C, 'Madha Gaja Raja' has been produced by Gemini Film Circuit and stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead. Actors Santhanam and Sonu Sood play pivotal roles in the film, the production of which began in 2012 and got completed in 2013. The film had remained unreleased for over a decade due to financial troubles but now, the film has released and emerged a success.

