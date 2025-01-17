عربي


Change In Leadership Structure At NAGRAVISION


Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA January 17 th , 2025 The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced a change in its leadership structure. As part of the ongoing transformation to create a more streamlined organization, Morten Solbakken, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO), will assume the additional responsibility of sales and marketing for the Group's Digital TV division. This change is effective immediately.


Nancy Goldberg has stepped down from her role as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for the Group. Nancy Goldberg has played a key role in shaping the NAGRAVISION brand, expanding into new markets, and driving collaboration across teams during her over five years as Chief Marketing Officer. We thank her and extend our best wishes.


Morten Solbakken became COO and Executive Vice President of the Kudelski Group in January 2018. Before that, he was CEO of Conax, when the company was acquired by the Kudelski Group in April 2014.


As the Kudelski Group transitions towards a more integrated and technology-centric future, this change is part of a broader vision to create a more streamlined and synergetic organization that can more quickly respond to the ever-changing demands of the industry.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT.

The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit


