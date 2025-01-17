(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 7, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marqeta, (NasdaqGS: MQ), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 7, 2024 and November 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Marqeta and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected] ), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 7, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Marqeta and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) the Company would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Wai v. Marqeta, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-08874.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Chicago, Louisiana and New Jersey.

